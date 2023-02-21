Bullish Signs From The Market as Solana Grows by 12% and Shiba Inu Surges Over 900% While Big Eyes Coin Raises Almost 29 Million in Presale

By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 February 2023 • 8:37

Image - Big Eyes

With how volatile the crypto market is in general, creating price predictions for the future of a coin can, at times, be confusing. There is no real way to guarantee something will do well or get worse, grow or stagnate, or guess any change in general. With that said, when taking a look at the history of any given coin and comparing it to its current position, it is possible to project how things may go if they potentially play out how they did in the past as well as other factors.

Things have been taking an interesting turn in the market, and the year has still only just begun. With so many changes going on, taking a look at the current numbers and making a price prediction will help this year’s investors to decide where to put or keep their money for the best profit. Of course, as mentioned before, it is never a guarantee as no one can see the future, but it’s a good starting point. Here are three coins that will seemingly have a good year based on those predictions.

Solana and Shiba Inu Start Their Rally

Solana’s native token SOL had a mediocre January, but it seems February will end with considerable growth as it continues to rally. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made a considerable comeback following a tumultuous end of the year. Solana has gone up by 21 per cent, passing $26 after previously sitting below $22. This growth is a result of Solana’s success with NFT trading as well as the announcement that the Helium Network will be the Solana Network in March.

Helium runs a series of hotspots, which allows devices to connect to the internet, so this move will be a new step in improving Solana’s functionality. The support from buyers in response to this has allowed Solana to rank 11 among the top cryptos by market cap. Based on Solana’s current strong hold over the resistance line, predicting it reaching $28 soon would not be a stretch.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu seems to have gotten the attention of whales, a term used for big investors buying a token in large amounts. While Shiba Inu is the second biggest meme coin on the market, it has been under a fair bit of scrutiny in the past year after experiencing some considerable losses. It seems as though things will be turning around, though, as its secondary token surges by a whopping 913 per cent. Doge Killer (LEASH), a token native to Shiba Inu’s community ecosystem, is leading Shiba Inu’s fight to become the number meme coin as its first listing on XT.com, an exchange platform, pushed it an incredible amount. Shiba Inu has already grown by 40 per cent since December, as reported by CoinDesk, with the most recent spike being a result of one of Elon Musk’s latest tweets. It currently has a value of $0.00001366, but if it stays keeps up its current upward momentum, it’s likely to reach $0.0001573 by the end of the month.

Big Eyes Coin Exceeds Presale Limits

Unlike the previous two, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is not yet on the market. The project is currently still in presale, but this is what makes it so much more impressive. There are multiple factors that project the meme coin newcomer performing well once it launches, but possibly the biggest sign of this is the amount it has already raised. Most presales tend to aim for a goal in the hundreds of thousands to the low millions; the team behind Big Eyes, on the other hand, has bigger aspirations. As of now, the project has phenomenally almost raised $29 Million, meaning that it is one of the largest presales in recent years. Big Eyes has clearly caught the attention of bulls with big expectations, which is a good indicator that the token will debut at a good price. Debuting on the market at $1 is very likely, which is, of course, a great start.

Another important aspect to factor in is how profitable it should be based on tokenomics. An 80 per cent release of the overall supply, which is 9.14 billion, is a substantial amount to distribute, especially since 70 per cent of that will be sold to the public. Buyers who would like to benefit from a widespread that doesn’t lose its value because of availability should get involved with the project now, as there is less than a day left on the final offer code of the presale. When LAUNCHBIGEYES200 is applied, you can receive 200 per cent extra tokens on top of your purchase.

