China urges caution in escalation of war tensions

By Sarah Newton-John • 21 February 2023 • 10:53

21 February 2023, Beijing: China’s foreign minister Qin Gang said today that China is very concerned that the Ukraine war could escalate. The superpower is keen to convince the world it is neutral in the conflict.

It is almost one year since Russia started a war with its neighbours and now China says it wants to broker a peace plan.

“We urge certain countries to immediately stop fueling the fire,” Qin said during a speech, adding that these nations must also “stop hyping up ‘today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan’.”

“We stand firmly against any form of hegemony, against any foreign interference in China’s affairs,” he said.

Today President Xi Jinping released his security proposal, the Global Security Initiative which upholds the principle of “indivisible security”, endorsed also by Russia, NATO and the USA. This is the principle, first used during the Cold War last century, that states that the security of one nation is inseparable from other countries in its region.

Wang Yi, top Chinese diplomat called for a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine war on his journey to Moscow this week.

The Chinese leadership has stood by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and has not followed Western pressure to isolate Russia. Trade between Russia and China and other Asian countries has increased significantly since Putin’s invasion.

