Collection of 24 geological trails to promote geo-tourism in Andalusia

A leaflet entitled Collection of geological trails in protected natural areas of Andalusia has been published by the Ministry of Sustainability, Environment and Blue Economy.

The leaflet aims to raise awareness of the geological wealth and promote geo-tourism among Andalusians and visitors through 24 different spaces.

The Collection of geological trails in protected natural areas of Andalusia’ is made up of 24 trails which, in the eight Andalusian provinces, form part of the official network of trails of the ministry.

In addition, within the Andalusian geoparks, a total of six geological trails have been created: two in the Sierras Subbrticas geopark, two in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar geopark and two more in the Sierra Norte de Sevilla geopark.

The leaflet, which can be found on www.ventanadelvisitante.es, offers some very visual trails in which the visitor can find illustrations, diagrams, geological sections and interpreted photos that, in a synthetic and didactic way, illustrate the geological richness of the trail.