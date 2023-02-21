By Imran Khan • 21 February 2023 • 17:51

DGT will fine you in Spain if you do not carry these three documents in the car Photo by Juan-Carlos-L.-Ruiz Shutterstock.com

DGT in Spain said that drivers can face fines if three mandatory documents are not carried by them i nside their vehicles

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has announced that drivers in Spain need to have three mandatory documents inside their vehicle, which if not carried can result in a fine of €200.

According to a report by Okdiario, the three documents include the permit of circulation, an ITV card, and a driver’s license.

The DGT explains the permit to circulation is a document that certifies that the vehicle is registered. It also includes technical characteristics of the vehicle as well as the identification of the owner. All European countries share the same format since 2015.

The ITV card is the document that certifies the vehicle is approved to circulate on Spanish roads. This card is issued by ITV stations.

And finally, the driver´s license, which no longer is mandatory to carry in its physical format and can also be loaded into the mobile phone through the miDGT app.

DGT also stated that “One of the most common offenses is speeding, and to hunt down offenders, the DGT maintains exhaustive surveillance with different types of radars”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram