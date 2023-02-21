By Imran Khan • 21 February 2023 • 20:31

Greta Thunberg says people like Andrew Tate feel ‘threatened’ by her Photo by Maure Ujetto Shutterstock.com

Greta Thunberg speaks about Andrew Tate and says people like the controversial influencer feel threatened by her

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has again commented about influencer Andrew Tate and said that people like the former kickboxer feel threatened by her.

Her comments are the first time she has spoken about Tate since he was arrested in Romania last year in December.

The 20-year-old made these comments while stating that “people like Tate feel a need to silence people like her”, as cited by GB News.

“There are many, many problems in the world that people need dealing with,” she said, adding, “But it seems like they feel so threatened or they feel like their worldview is so threatened by people like me – climate activists and environmental activists – speaking up that they feel like they need to silence us and mock us”.

Thunberg stated that “That should be seen as a positive sign because that means we are actually having an impact.

“Otherwise, they shouldn’t be spending their time trolling us online.”

The last time Greta spoke about Tate was when the activist took to Twitter and posted a comment in response to his supercar collection.

Tate was then arrested after a few days along with his brother in Romania, on charges of forming an organized crime group, human trafficking, and rape.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram