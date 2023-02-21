Hill Street Blues actress Barbara Bosson passes away aged 83

By Chris King • 21 February 2023 • 0:15

Image of the late actress Barbara Bosson. Credit: Wikipedia - By Unknown author - ebay.com, front of photo, back of photo, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=36554362

Barbara Bosson, best known as Fay Furillo in Hill Street Blues passed away at the age of 83.

As confirmed by Deadline today, Monday, February 20, Barbara Bosson, the actress probably best remembered for playing the character of Fay Furillo in Hill Street Blues, passed away aged 83.

Her death was first announced on social media by her director son, Jesse Bochco. “More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at. When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt. If she didn’t, you may well have also known that too. Forever in our hearts. I love you Mama”, he wrote.

Barbara was nominated five times for an Emmy during her six seasons with the NBC cop series. The hugely successful show was created by Steven Bochco, her then-husband. Another Emmy nomination came for her role in the ABC show Murder One for her role as Miriam Grasso.

Before hitting it big in Hill Street Blues, Barbara appeared in the legendary Steve McQueen film, Bullitt. She also had a part in Mannix, the CBS cop series. This was followed by a stint in Richie Brockelan, Private Eye on NBC.

Towards the end of her career, Barbara had parts in Total Security on ABC, the TV film Scattering Dad, and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

