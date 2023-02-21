HUGE Spain and Real Madrid football legend passes away aged 83

By Chris King • 21 February 2023 • 19:04

Real Madrid football club crest. Credit: Real Madrid Press Centre

Amancio Amaro Varela, the legendary Real Madrid and Spain international footballer passed away aged 83.

Amancio Amaro Varela, the legendary Real Madrid and Spain footballer passed away today Tuesday, February 21. The sporting great was also an honorary president of the Santiago Bernabeu outfit. He played for Los Blancos from 1962 to 1976.

Comunicado Oficial: fallecimiento de Amancio Amaro, presidente de honor del Real Madrid.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 21, 2023

Hasta siempre, Amancio, presidente de honor del Real Madrid.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 21, 2023

Les 9 Liga d'Amancio.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇫🇷 (@realmadridfra) February 21, 2023

Throughout those 14 seasons, he notched up an incredible 471 appearances, scoring 155 goals in the process. A statement released by the club read: “Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Amancio Amaro, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the great legends of our club and of world football”.

Héros de la sixième Coupe d'Europe.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇫🇷 (@realmadridfra) February 21, 2023

It continued: “Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and affection his wife Consuelo, his children Oscar, Belen, Amancio, Patricia, Marcos and Claudia, his brother Juan Carlos, his grandchildren and all his relatives, colleagues and loved ones”.

“Amancio came to Real Madrid in 1962 from Deportivo de La Coruña, and defended our club’s jersey for fourteen seasons, until 1976. He has always been an example for Real Madrid and for the entire world of sport”, it added.

The statement continued: “In 1966, he won the Sixth European Cup for Real Madrid at the Heysel stadium in Brussels, in a historic final in which he scored our team’s first goal to beat Partizan Belgrade”.

“In addition to the 1966 European Cup, Amancio won 9 Leagues and 3 Spanish Cups with Real Madrid. As a Real Madrid player, he played 471 games, scored 155 goals and was the league’s top scorer on two occasions”.

“He was capped 42 times and won his first European Championship with the Spanish team in 1964 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Amancio was also part of the FIFA world team that in 1968 faced Brazil at the Maracana stadium”.

“Together with Paco Gento, Amancio led Real Madrid after five consecutive European Cups, and represents the values ​​that have forged the history of our club”.

“As a coach, Amancio achieved the great feat of winning the Second Division championship with Castilla in 1984, the only subsidiary team of a Spanish football club to do so to date. With Amancio as coach, one of the most important generations of homegrown players in our history was forged: the Quinta del Buitre”.

“Amancio Amaro has passed away at the age of 83. He will be remembered by all Madridistas and by all football fans as one of the great legends of this sport. Real Madrid extends its condolences to all Real Madrid fans. Rest in peace”.

___________________________________________________________

