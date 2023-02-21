By Imran Khan • 21 February 2023 • 18:20

UPDATE: Canals in Venice run dry as Italy faces another drought alert. Photo by Salruss Shutterstock.com

UPDATE February 21 (6.20 pm) – Venice in Italy faces low tides as canals run dry while experts issue another drought warning for this year

The famous canals of Venice which are normally flooded now have unusually low levels of water, raising concerns about another drought in Italy, after weeks of dry winter weather.

According to Reuters, low tides are now making it impossible for gondolas and water taxis, as well as ambulances, to operate through the canals.

Experts are blaming the problem on several factors that include lack of rain, a high-pressure system, and sea currents.

“We are in a water deficit situation that has been building up since the winter of 2020-2021,” said Massimiliano Pasqui, a climate expert.

He added, “We need to recover 500 millimetres in the north-western regions: we need 50 days of rain”.

ORIGINAL February 20 (1.49 pm) -Scientists and environmental groups have raised fears of a drought in Italy after weeks of dry winter in the country

A dry spell during this year’s winter in Italy is raising concerns among experts, who are warning of another drought in the country after an emergency was declared last year.

According to the Legambiente environmental group cited by Reuters, lakes, and rivers in Italy are facing a severe shortage of water, which is more evident in the northern parts of the country.

Estimates by the group state that Italy´s longest river called Po, which runs from the Alps have been reported to have 61% less water than normal, during this time of the year.

This has been due to the reason that the Alps have received less than half the quantity of snowfall this year, in comparison to the previous ones.

Italy declared a state of emergency last year in the areas around the river Po, as the region one-third constitutes about one-third of the country´s agricultural production.

The area eventually suffered from the worst drought its residents have seen in 70 years.

Officials have also reported that the water level in lake Garda in northern Italy has also been the lowest ever recorded.

