Local universities on the Costa del Sol to study in Spain

By Laura Kemp • 21 February 2023 • 11:59

Image - Gordon Bell/shutterstock

Deciding to study a degree on the Costa del Sol will be an exciting experience in an area with so much culture, plenty of things to do, lots of restaurants and bars and excellent access to many towns and villages along the coast to explore.

Whether you are looking to study an undergraduate or postgraduate degree, the Euro Weekly News has taken a look at the best local universities on the Costa del Sol to study higher education.

Marbella International University Centre

Marbella is a great place to live, study and work. A cultural melting pot with plenty of activities, beaches and buzzing bars, student life here is a real experience.

MIUC offers bachelor’s degrees and master’s in fields including international relations, international business, and marketing and advertising. All programmes are fully taught in English, and subjects include economics, politics, psychology, business, communication, languages, journalism, international relations and more.

MIUC students have the opportunity to obtain a fully accredited UK degree through a strategic partnership with the University of West London. This gives students the unique opportunity to obtain an accredited UK degree while enjoying one of the most glamorous and prestigious areas in the south of Spain.

University of Malaga

Students come from all over the world including Asia, America and Europe to study at the University of Malaga. The city and surrounding areas offer a great student lifestyle packed with culture, history, restaurants, bars and activities.

The University of Malaga offers a variety of academic subjects taught in Spanish including business, health sciences, physical sciences, engineering, education, communications, social sciences and arts. Some subjects are offered in English, however, these are highly demanded since there is a limited number of places per course.

The University of Malaga offers Bachelor’s and postgraduate degrees, in addition to doctorates.

Schellhammer Business School, Estepona

Schellhammer Business School in Estepona is the first Business School in the south of Spain to offer a unique programme of Swiss higher education taught in English, with unique on-campus and online foundation, bachelor, master and executive programmes. It is accredited by Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges and Universities (ASIC).

Bachelor’s degrees at the school include business administration, arts and psychology, international marketing, hospitality, arts and humanities, finance and more. Masters degrees include business administration, arts and humanities, global leadership and more.

Les Roches Marbella International School of Hotel Management, Marbella

Les Roches Marbella International School of Hotel Management in Marbella is one of the best international hotel and tourism management and administration schools in the world.

On both campuses, Les Roches provides a comprehensive choice of professional tourism and hospitality programmes, including diplomas, BBAs in global hospitality management and tourism business (BBA), and masters.

The American College in Spain University Transfer Programme, Marbella

American education is completely recognised in Spain. Begin your middle and high school education in Marbella, then transfer to the US (or any other American University in the world) to receive a degree from a recognised American university.

Students spend their first two years studying at the American College in Spain, located in Puerto Banus, and receive an Associate of Arts Degree from Broward College, which is recognised and accepted worldwide.

After that, students can transfer to a North American university (USA or any other university in the world that offers the North American university system, eg. Madrid, Paris, London) where they can complete their degree and obtain a BA (Bachelor of Arts), BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) or BSc (Bachelor of Science).

ACS concentrates its principle studies in humanities and social sciences, business, communication, and languages including Spanish. Classes are taught in English or Spanish, depending on the subject.

