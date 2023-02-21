Locus Chain (LOCUS) Down 4.27%, Gifto (GFT) Up 7.99% While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Makes More Profits After Presale

By EWN • 21 February 2023 • 17:17

As we quickly examine the current trends in the crypto market, the highlights making the rounds include: Locus Chain (LOCUS) experiences a decline of 4.27% whereas Gifto (GFT) is Up 7.99%. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continues to impress many as it amasses greater profits after presale.

Gifto (GFT) is Up 7.99%

The era of significant speculative price increases for crypto is far from over. Gifto, a relatively unpopular cryptocurrency has skyrocketed significantly (GFT is up 7.99%). The coin had a value of $0.110764 at the time of writing and had a 24-hour trading volume of $83,519,150. Gifto (GFT) is ranked number 249 on CoinMarketCap and has a live market cap of $110,683,309.

The stated goal of Gifto, a web3 gifting initiative, is to become a focal point for blockchain-based giving. The GFT (formerly GTO) token of Gifto is used to power the platform’s virtual gifting market. Users can use Gifto (GFT) to buy and offer virtual gifts to content producers, who can then exchange the Gifto tokens for fiat money.

Locus Chain (LOCUS) Down 4.27%

While 2022 was pretty much an abysmal year for crypto generally, Locus Chain (LOCUS) managed to reach the April 10th all-time high of $0.2363 thanks to its main net activation. After that, however, Locus Chain was unable to escape the instability in the market, and a string of collapses brought it as low as $0.06 in late June. After the FTX (FTT) exchange descent in November, things became worse as the coin dropped to below $0.03 in the middle of December before ending the year at $0.02693.

Nonetheless, Locus Chain has seen a bit of an uptick this year, and perhaps even a spike, as it reached the $0.08 price level on January 15, 2023. Although some enthusiasts asserted that LOCUS was on the verge of a strong run, it was rather unexpected to learn that Locus Chain (LOCUS) was declining by 4.27%. With a $337,837 24-hour trading volume as of the time of this writing, Locus Chain was trading at $0.063093. Its current market capitalisation was $131,300,869.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Makes More Profits After Presale

Currently, one of the most rapidly expanding DeFi projects on the market is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) distinguishes itself from other projects with its crowdfunding launchpad by showcasing a distinctive ecosystem that includes an exchange, swap, wallet, and metaverse.

The Orbeon platform is unmatched by anything else available. It enables verified enterprises to generate funds for business expansion without banking on venture financiers. Each NFT’s fractionalization allows investors to engage for as little as $1. According to plans now under development, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will receive further functionality during the third stage of its operations. Orbeon Exchange, Round Table, and Private Investor Club are a few potential improvements to the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

As one of the few cryptos making progress toward ranking among the top coins in 2023, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is ascertaining a name for itself. The value of ORBN has soared, up by 1815%, from $0.004 to recently hit a new figure of $0.0766 after exhibiting extraordinary and sterling performance over its previous presale rounds. For its ORBN coins, Orbeon Protocol is currently experiencing unheard-of demand. To the joy of investors, ORBN has so far made enormous profits from the process while presales phase seven is still going on. For ORBN owners and potential investors, this is undoubtedly a huge leap.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido