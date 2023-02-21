Madonna finally admits to plastic surgery after Grammy appearance

By Sarah Newton-John • 21 February 2023 • 13:41

Madonna endures/ Shutterstock Images

World-famous singer Madonna, 64, made an appearance at the Grammy Awards earlier this month that inspired much comment about her altered features. After years of speculation, she has admitted on Twitter that she had plastic surgery and the “swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol!”

“It was an honour for me to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys,” Madonna wrote. “I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys — a History making moment.”

Fans and viewers criticized her appearance that evening. She is preparing for her world Celebration Tour that begins in Canada in July 2023.

Standing firm in her decisions, Madonna further explained, “I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

She is a mother of six with 28 Grammy Award nominations to her name, and seven wins. She takes her health and fitness routine seriously, following a macrobiotic diet and exercising with dance.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny,” she added.

