By Matthew Roscoe • 21 February 2023 • 11:39

Multi-award-winning sitcom switching to BBC One for new series.

A MULTI-AWARD-WINNING sitcom will be switching to BBC One for the new series, as reported on Tuesday, February 21.

The new series of the multi-award-winning sitcom Two Doors Down will be switching to BBC One and will be available later this year.

“The much-loved sitcom has steadily built a fanbase that has consistently grown with each series,” the Beeb said after confirming the show’s switch from BBC Two to its main channel.

“The most recent Christmas special attracted its highest audience to date with 2.8 million viewing the special across 30 days on all screens.”

It added: “This marked the show’s highest audience since its launch in 2013.”

Co-creators Gregor Sharp and Simon Carlyle said: “We’re excited to be spreading our wings and lowering the tone as we introduce BBC One audiences to life in Latimer Crescent.”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy and Steven Canny, Executive Producer, BBC Studios, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of the success story that is Two Doors Down.

“It’s an absolute joy to work on and loved by a large loyal fanbase that have embraced these families and neighbours as though their own over the years! We can’t wait to get going on series seven and look forward to the move to BBC One.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy Commissioning at the BBC, said: “Two Doors Down continues on its understated march towards classic BBC sitcom status with the last series pulling in some of its highest viewing figures to date.

“We’re delighted to be doing more and are excited to see the show move to BBC One for a whole new legion of fans to enjoy.”

The comedy follows a married couple, Eric and Beth Baird, played by Alex Norton and Arabella Weir, as “they deal with difficult family members and insufferable neighbours on Latimer Crescent, trying to avert one disaster after another as people keep dropping by.”

“Anniversaries are celebrated, health scares are dealt with, and rising passive-aggressiveness continues to prevail throughout the neighbourhood. Also staring Jamie Quinn, Doon Mackichan, Elaine C Smith and Jonathan Watson.”

