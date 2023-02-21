One dead and one critical after 12-year-old twin girls plunge from balcony in Barcelona

By Chris King • 21 February 2023 • 19:56

Image of a Mossos d'Esquadra officer. Credit: Robson90/Shutterstock.com

Two 12-year-old twin girls fell from a third-floor balcony in the Barcelona town of Sallent de Llobregat leaving one of them dead and the other critical in hospital.

A 12-year-old twin girl died this afternoon, Tuesday, February 21, and her sister is in a very serious condition after falling from a third-floor balcony in the Barcelona municipality of Sallent de Llobregat.

The two girls are the twin daughters of a family that settled in the town a short time ago. Mossos d’Esquadra officers are investigating what happened, although they have not yet been able to determine the cause.

An investigation was launched by Mossos forensic officers in an effort to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. The accident occurred at a multi-family home located on Calle Estacion at the entrance to the town, near the Old Bridge or Pere Otger.

Mossos reported receiving an emergency alert at around four in the afternoon and immediately deployed patrols to the location. Medical teams from the Servei d’Emergències Mediques (SEM) were also dispatched. Unfortunately, they were unable to do anything to save the one young girl who was pronounced dead at the scene.

They successfully managed to stabilise the other girl. She was subsequently transferred in a very serious condition to the Parc Tauli Hospital in Sabadell where she received emergency treatment for her injuries sustained in the fall, as reported by elperiodico.com.

