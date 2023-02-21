Partner of a Spanish town´s mayor arrested for kidnapping councillor at gun point

By Imran Khan • 21 February 2023 • 22:55

Partner of a Spanish town´s mayor arrested for kidnapping councillor at gunpoint. Photo by Juan-Carlos-L.-Ruiz Shutterstock.com

The police have arrested the partner of a Spanish town´s mayor for allegedly kidnapping the town’s councillor.

According to SER, the incident took place on Tuesday, February 21, in the town of Maracena, which is located in the province of Granada.

As per the Guardia Civil, councillor named Vanessa Romero was taking her children to school in Atarfe, a town near Maracena, when the man approached her and reportedly asked her for the favour to take him in the car to a petrol pump.

Once inside the car, the man who is presently under psychological and psychiatric treatment pulled out a gun and threatened her with it.

He then took forced her to drive to a warehouse in a neighbouring town, from where she eventually managed to escape two hours later.

Maracena’s mayor, Berta Linares after the incident said that the suspect has been a partner for about a year.

Spain’s Guardia Civil, who is currently investigating the case, provided protection to the mayor until her partner was finally located.

According to the mayor, who expressed her shock after the incident, her partner knew the people working in her council, but “did not have much relation with them”.

Linares later also made a statement and said, “The councillor has received assistance due to the nervousness caused by the situation experienced but is in good condition”.

