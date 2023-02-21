Premier League club Leeds United confirm their new manager to replace Jesse Marsch

By Chris King • 21 February 2023 • 18:17

Image of Leeds United's Elland Road stadium. Credit: leedsunited.com

Former Watford boss Javi Gracia has been confirmed as the new manager of Leeds United, subject to a work permit.

Javi Gracia, the former Watford boss was confirmed today, Tuesday, February 21, as the new manager of Leeds United. The 52-year-old replaces Jesse Marsch who was fired on February 6 after the club dropped to 19th in the English Premier League.

📰 #LUFC is delighted to announce the club have agreed terms with Javi Gracia to become head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 21, 2023

A statement released by the Elland Road club read: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the club have agreed terms with Javi Gracia to become men’s first team head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit”.

“The experienced 52-year-old has agreed a flexible contract at Elland Road. Born in Spain, Gracia had a successful playing career for Valladolid, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Cordoba. Since retiring and moving into management, he has taken charge of a number of teams in Europe including Osasuna, Malaga, Watford and Valencia“.

“No stranger to the top-flight of English football, Gracia replaced Marco Silva at Watford in January 2018, with the club five points above the drop zone. He went on to help the club secure their Premier League status with games to spare, as they finished 14th, eight points above the relegation places”.

“In his first full season in charge at Vicarage Road, he was named the Manager of the Month in August 2019 and guided the Hornets to an 11th-placed finish, their highest ever in the Premier League. He also led the club to the 2019 FA Cup final, for just the second time in the club’s history”.

“Still hugely popular amongst the Watford fan base, Gracia was relieved of his duties just four games into the 2019/20 season, despite the success of the previous campaign”.

“Following his spell in England, he took over at La Liga side Valencia, whilst most recently he replaced Xavi at Al Sadd, following his move to FC Barcelona, helping them win the Qatar Stars League”.

“The club hope Gracia’s first game in charge of the Whites will be Saturday’s Premier League clash against Southampton at Elland Road, subject to obtaining the necessary work permissions”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.