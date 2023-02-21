Russia suspends involvement in New START nuclear treaty

By Sarah Newton-John • 21 February 2023 • 14:47

Vladimir Putin/Shutterstock Images

21 February, 2023, Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced today that his country has suspended its participation in the New START treaty, signed in 2010 by Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev— the last existing nuclear arms control pact with the USA.

This treaty limits each country to up to 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 missiles and bombers. The pact includes on-site inspections to verify compliance. Putin’s statements in today’s national address, accusing the West of openly declaring the goal of Russia’s defeat in Ukraine, have added to rising tensions over the Ukraine war.

Mutual arms inspections were postponed under the COVID-19 pandemic, but last autumn Russia refused to resume and indefinitely postponed a round of consultations under the treaty, prompting the USA to accuse Russia of non-compliance as recently as January this year.

“They want to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on us and try to get to our nuclear facilities at the same time,” Putin said.

Putin is making moves towards ending the global ban on nuclear weapons tests; he said Russia should be ready to resume testing if the US does so.

