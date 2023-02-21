WATCH: Ukraine destroys two Russian BMP-2 IFVs near Marinka, Donetsk Oblast

By Matthew Roscoe • 21 February 2023 • 15:35

Russian BMP-2 burned by Ukrainian Army in Irpin, Bucha. Image: kibri_ho/Shutterstock.com

VIDEO footage circulating online on Tuesday, February 21 reportedly shows the Ukrainian 79th Air Assault Brigade destroying a Russian BMP-2 and a modernised BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicle after an attempted attack in the vicinity of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.

The video shared by the prominent Twitter account UAWeapons reportedly shows Ukraine destroying two Russian BMP-2 IFVs near Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.

#Ukraine: The Ukrainian 79th Air Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian BMP-2 and a modernised BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicle after an attempted attack in the vicinity of Marinka, #Donetsk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/BZym4aUHBs — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 21, 2023

Alongside the footage, the 79th Air Assault Brigade wrote on Facebook: “Paratroopers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade were successful in repelling enemy attacks near Maryinka.

“One of the enemy’s BMP-2s hit a mine and the damaged vehicle could not continue to move. When another infantry fighting vehicle approached it to evacuate the troops, it was destroyed by a well-aimed shot from a Javelin anti-tank system.”

The brigade added: “The footage shows how the ammunition detonated and the turret of the combat vehicle was blown off.

“The enemy’s previously damaged BMP-2 was finished off by accurate shots from a grenade launcher. Having lost two vehicles and the troops in the battle, the enemy retreated.”

The video comes after the Ukrainian 79th Air Assault Brigade struck Russian positions with 40mm M430 HEDP grenades towards the end of last year, in footage that went viral.

Taking to social media late on Saturday, November 5, 2022, footage of 40mm M430 HEDP grenade strikes on Russian positions and vehicles was released by Ukraine’s 79th Air Assault Brigade.

Alongside the footage, the 79th Air Assault Brigade wrote at the time: “UAV pilots of the 79th separate air assault brigade not only aim artillery at the enemy but also successfully destroy it themselves.

“For this purpose, they actively use drones with special devices. Thus, thanks to their precise and skilful actions, about 30 units of the Russian Armed Forces and up to 5 units of enemy armoured vehicles have been destroyed recently.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article