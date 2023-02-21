Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly on February 21

By Chris King • 21 February 2023 • 0:39

Vladimir Putin - Image Evgenii Sribnyi/Shutterstock.com

On Tuesday, February 21, Vladimir Putin is scheduled to address Russia’s Federal Assembly.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly, as reported today, Monday 20, by tass.ru.

As confirmed to journalists by the Kremlin Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, the announcement ceremony will be held in the capital’s Gostiny Dvor and will begin at noon Moscow time.

The President’s Address is expected to focus on the situation in the country, and on the main directions of the state’s domestic and foreign policy as the basis for determining strategic goals.

It should also cover priorities for socioeconomic development that ensure Russia’s national security. The format of the event is traditional and fixed in the constitution.

The last time the Russian leader addressed a message to parliament was in April 2021. As First Deputy Chief of Staff Sergei Kiriyenko noted, this is the president’s right, which he can exercise “when he sees fit.”,

Putin himself explained the protracted pause between events by the fact that in 2022 the situation was developing very dynamically, and it was difficult “to fix the results and specific plans for the near future at a particular moment in time.”

Instead, he chose to repeatedly name the most important theses in video messages to the nation along with other speeches.

