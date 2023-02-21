Tragedy as gym user drops dead suddenly in Porthmadog, North Wales

BREAKING NEWS: School in UK under lockdown after victim was stabbed in neighbourhood Close
By Chris King • 21 February 2023 • 21:20

Image of Byw'n Iach Glaslyn leisure centre in Porthmadog, Wales. Credit: Google maps

An unnamed man dropped dead suddenly while working out at a gym in the town of Porthmadog in North Wales.

 

Tragedy struck at a gym in the town of Porthmadog in North Wales on the evening of Monday, February 20. An unnamed male was taken ill suddenly and subsequently died on the premises.

Emergency medical teams were deployed to the Glaslyn Byw’n Iach Leisure Centre but they were unable to save his life. An air ambulance was also dispatched but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“We can confirm that a member of the public was taken ill at the Glaslyn Byw’n Iach Centre, Porthmadog, last night. Byw’n Iach staff and the emergency services administered first aid immediately, but he sadly passed away”, read a statement released by the facility.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this very sad time and we are grateful to the centre’s staff, the emergency services and the air ambulance for their quick and professional response”, it added.

As a mark of respect to the deceased man, the centre will remain closed this evening and has applied reduced opening hours for the rest of this week. “The centre will open according to the usual timetable from Saturday, February 25, onwards. Thank you very much for your patience”, they announced.

“We were called to a medical emergency at Canolfan Hamdden Glaslyn in Porthmadog at approximately 6:45pm yesterday evening, February 20. We deployed two emergency ambulances and were supported by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service”, said a spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

