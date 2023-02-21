Unlike Dogecoin And Shiba Inu, Dogetti Did Not Start as a Joke

By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 February 2023 • 5:37

Image - Big Eyes

Some of the popular meme coins we see today trading in the billions were originally nothing more than a good old-fashioned jibe at the flimsiness of crypto in its early days.

Dogecoin was created in 2013, and it showed people that, yes, you could make a cryptocurrency with nothing to offer but a few laughs. Other meme coins came along, each one with its own unique design.

And despite the reservations of institutional investors, people bought it. Some lost money. Some made money. But no one could say they were investing in something useful.

For the longest time, this was the state of meme coins. Everyone who wanted to speculate had to tangle with empty investments that, on further analysis, had nothing to offer in gains. Add the volatility typical of the crypto market, and you have a space that conventional investors would shy away from.

But things are changing for this creative asset class. Every asset or market, no matter how unreal its origins, reaches a saturation point, where the product it offers has value to give the buyer. Otherwise, why would it continue to exist in today’s market?

People who are not professional traders have no time for thoughtful investing in the general scheme of things. They will only buy something that makes their life easier, not harder.

Meme coins have come a long way, and we can definitely see new, exciting ones that have clear use cases, either to make money or create a cool experience for the buyer. This brings us to Dogetti (DETI).

Dogetti Raises $193,140 in its Presale And Offers Incredible Return Potential to its Family Members

Dogetti is not just another meme coin created to imitate the success of other dog-themed coins. It has a selection of community benefits that help its supporters make money and become part of a larger family.

Aiming to create generational wealth for its members, Dogetti’s array of features, such as token redistribution, charity wallets, liquidity, and burn wallets, was designed to put money into Dogetti Members’ pockets, include them into philanthropic investors, and improve liquidity.

The allocations are as follows for every transaction on the Dogetti network: 2 per cent goes toward token distribution, and 2 per cent goes toward a charity wallet. An additional 2 per cent is split between the liquidity and burn wallets.

A decentralised exchange is in the works for Dogetti members, where users can trade Dogetti and other crypto assets in a secured platform.

The token is priced at $0.00007. This is incredibly low and a great discount for early investors to make massive returns. As of now, Dogetti is being sold through its presale and is in its first stage of funding. The token has raised $193,140 so far, and the presale will move on to its second stage of funding once it has raised $500,000.

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.