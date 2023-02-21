Wagner PMC boss Prigozhin accuses Russian military officials of ‘high treason’

By Chris King • 21 February 2023 • 22:04

Image of Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Credit: Telegram Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russian military officials in the Kremlin have been accused of ‘high treason’ by Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder and boss of the notorious Wagner PMC mercenary organisation accused military chiefs in Moscow of ‘high treason’ today Tuesday, February 21. He was speaking in a voice message posted on the official Telegram channel of his Concorde press agency.

The Kremlin’s continued refusal to supply his private army with munitions is their attempt to destroy his group he insisted. He said that basically, their actions amounted to ‘high treason’, as reported by insiderpaper.com.



“The chief of general staff and the defence minister give out orders left and right not only to not give ammunition to Wagner PMC but also to not help it with air transport”, Prigozhin said in his voice message.

He continued: “There is just direct opposition going on, which is nothing less than an attempt to destroy Wagner. This can be equated to high treason”, he added.

Wagner has been fighting Putin’s war on the main fronts for many months. Last summer it even recruited prisoners from Russian jails to expand its numbers. There were recent reports that Prigozhin had been banned from conscripting any more men to his ranks in this fashion.

Prigozhin’s men are currently involved in the fierce and bloody battle to capture the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. Despite denials from the Kremlin of any rift, tensions appear to have risen to boiling point between Wagner and the generals running the Russian offensive.

The Wagner PMC head has regularly criticised the way that officials in the Kremlin have been organising and running the invasion of Ukraine. He more recently blamed the army’s slow gains in the field on Moscow’s ‘monstrous bureaucracy’. These same officials have tried to ‘steal’ the glory for Wagner’s victories he insisted.

___________________________________________________________

