By Imran Khan • 21 February 2023 • 21:41

Woman ordered to pay more than £500 after being fined for throwing a cigarette in UK. Photo by Solid Photos Shutterstock.com

A woman in the UK has to pay over £500 after she was fined for throwing a cigarette on a busy street

Authorities in the UK have issued a hefty fine after a woman threw a cigarette in London.

According to Mail Online, a woman named Stacy Furmage was fined £220 (€250) after she threw a cigarette in Hounslow, west London, outside a Primark store.

She was then ordered to pay a sum of £282 (€320) as court costs along with a victim surcharge of £34 (€38), which was charged by the Ealing Magistrates’ court.

This comes at a time when multiple people have faced fines for offenses related to littering and have been asked to pay huge fines.

Another woman from Kent was also reportedly fined £100 (€113) for littering. Susan Watson was fined by the council officer after she was caught scattering breadcrumbs for ducks along the river Medway.

“He went on to say that what I did could be seen as fly-tipping, which is a much bigger offence. It was one slice of bread”, said Watson in a statement cited by Mirror Online.

Olivia Post from Wales faced a fine of £400 (€454), after she claims to have cleaned rubbish scattered by foxes in a car parking.

“It’s really upsetting, I hate litter, I find it really distressing. I’m really unhappy about fly tipping and you can see that by virtue of the fact I am out there cleaning up. I can’t believe it”, said Post, as per Wales Online.

Post claimed that she was fined after the council found a bag torn open after she had put it in the trash container. The council eventually found her name and address and issued a fine.

