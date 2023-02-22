By Matthew Roscoe • 22 February 2023 • 14:08

A Place in the Sun host thanks fans for support after suffering 'downer week'. Image: jasmineharman/Instagram

ONE of the hosts of the popular property show A Place in the Sun has thanked fans for their support after she suffered ‘a downer of a week.’

Following the news that the father of fellow A Place in the Sun host Jean Johnasson had recently died, 47-year-old Jasmine Harman took to social media to thank her fans for their support after revealing she had an ‘absolute downer’ of a week.

She said that during that week she had received “tremendously sad” news.

Speaking on her Instagram stories, the British TV presenter said: “I just want to pop on here and say an absolutely huge thank you to everyone who messaged me a couple of weeks ago when I was having such a downer of a week.

“There were so many people who messaged, which I really, really genuinely appreciated. It really meant a lot to me.”

She added: “Just to say that everything’s okay – getting there!

“Some things ease with time and some things you just have to learn to live with.

“Sometimes you just have to learn to be a really good support to the people that you love – but just wanted to say a very big thank you.”

The news comes after former A Place in the Sun host Jonnie Irwin was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The 48-year-old television presenter, best known for BBC’s ‘Escape To The Country’, and ‘A Place In The Sun’ on Channel 4, revealed the heartbreaking news on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

On Friday, February 17, he provided fans with an update.

He said that he had started Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, which involved a highly-pressurized room or tube where a patient is given pure oxygen to breathe, which would hopefully increase the amount of oxygen that he is able to absorb under normal conditions.

