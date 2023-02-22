By Anna Ellis • 22 February 2023 • 13:50
European Chess Festival, "A tournament of this level has never been organised in Spain." Image: Sergey Peterman / Shutterstock.com.
Played between two players the game simulates a war between two kingdoms and is one of the most popular games in the world.
Benalmadena’s Councillor for Sports, Joaquin Villazon, confirmed that the Benalmadena Chess Festival will take place at the Estival Torrequebrada hotel from February 25 until 28.
He said: “A tournament of this level has never been organised in Spain and it is among the most important in Europe to date.”
“It is a spectacular tournament due to the high level of its participants.”
“We always support this type of event to put Benalmadena on the world chess map, and as an element of tourist promotion of the municipality, both among the participants and among the public who follow the event,” the councillor added.
The Councillor thanked the work of the Benalmadena Chess Club in bringing this event to the municipality and placing the town at the top of the discipline at Andalusian and national levels.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.