Played between two players the game simulates a war between two kingdoms and is one of the most popular games in the world.

Benalmadena’s Councillor for Sports, Joaquin Villazon, confirmed that the Benalmadena Chess Festival will take place at the Estival Torrequebrada hotel from February 25 until 28.

He said: “A tournament of this level has never been organised in Spain and it is among the most important in Europe to date.”

“It is a spectacular tournament due to the high level of its participants.”

“We always support this type of event to put Benalmadena on the world chess map, and as an element of tourist promotion of the municipality, both among the participants and among the public who follow the event,” the councillor added.

The Councillor thanked the work of the Benalmadena Chess Club in bringing this event to the municipality and placing the town at the top of the discipline at Andalusian and national levels.