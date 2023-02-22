Major adaptation of classic Agatha Christie novel coming to BBC

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 February 2023 • 13:04

A MAJOR new adaptation of a classic Agatha Christie novel is coming to the BBC, the TV company announced on Wednesday, February 22.

The BBC announced that filming for Murder is Easy, a major new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic novel, would start later this year and that the thriller would air on BBC One and iPlayer, although no date has been set.

In a co-commission with BritBox International, the two-part thriller will be produced by Mammoth Screen (The Serpent, World on Fire) and Agatha Christie Limited (And Then There Were None, Death on the Nile).

Filming will start this summer and will be adapted for the screen by Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and directed by Meenu Gaur (Zinda Bhaag, World on Fire). “FIFTH SEASON will handle international sales outside of the UK, Americas and South Africa,” the statement read.

The British Broadcasting Corporation said: “England, 1954. On a train to London, a man going by the name of Luke Fitzwilliam meets Miss Pinkerton, who tells him that a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

“The villagers believe the deaths are mere accidents, but Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise – and when she’s later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Luke feels he must find the killer before they can strike again. Because for a certain kind of person, murder is easy…”

Speaking about the two-part thriller, screenwriter Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre said: “I’ve watched every Agatha Christie adaptation out, because Christie wrote for the world and the whole world loves her back. But somehow I’d never read one of her novels.

“When I first read Murder is Easy, I couldn’t believe how daring, experimental and furious the book was. Nothing like I’d expected. From the first read, the book was shouting at me how to enter and adapt it, and what’s so exciting is having everyone at Mammoth Screen and ACL jump right in there with me.

“It’s like going on an extended train journey with a genius sat next to you, whispering the secrets of storytelling into your ear.”

The Beeb announced that “casting will be announced in due course.”

Director Meenu Gaur said: “I am part of the worldwide club of Agatha Christie’s fans and followers and therefore thrilled to be shaping one of her works for the screen.

“I was drawn to the sassy, cool, witty, and not to be messed with women of Murder is Easy and blown away again by how delightful her characters are.”

