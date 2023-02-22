By Imran Khan • 22 February 2023 • 7:31

Andrew Tate detained for another 30 days in Romania. Photo by LCV Shutterstock.com

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been detained for another 30 days while authorities in Romania continue to build a case against him

The detention time for influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate has been extended for the third time after a judge announced his decision to keep him and his brother in jail for another 30 days.

Tate had been detained by Romanian authorities in December last year, as prosecutors have been allowed to extend his stay twice before.

According to the Associated Press, Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT said, “The Bucharest Tribunal approved prosecutors’ request to hold the Tates for another 30 days, while the two women will be put under house arrest”.

Tate along with his brother lost an appeal on February 1, after the judge ordered to keep them in jail while the investigation continues.

Both Tate and his brother, along with two women have been held on the suspicion of organised crimes as well as human trafficking, but none of them have faced formal charges.

A statement by the lawyers of the Tate brothers cited by the BBC said, “Prosecutors didn’t submit any new evidence to justify keeping the two locked up in detention for another 30 days”.

