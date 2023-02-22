Antonio Banderas wants to premiere a musical in English about Picasso in Malaga

It has been confirmed that Malaga-born actor, Antonio Banderas, is currently in talks with important people involved in musical theatre on Broadway.

His plan is to stage a musical in English about Pablo Picasso, a fellow Malaga-born Spaniard.

Staying true to his routes, Antonio confirmed that: “If it ends up a reality the world premiere would be held at the Teatro Soho Caixabank in Malaga.

“There is a project related to Picasso, but I can’t say more,” Antonio confirmed on Tuesday, February 21, whilst he was presenting the concerts of the Soho Pop Symphony Orchestra.

The news comes after the film star announced that he will soon be launching a new restaurant at Malaga’s port

Antonio Banderas’ restaurant from the Tercer Acto group, aims to transform the promenade in Malaga port into the Costa del Sol’s new Golden Mile.

The work on the restaurant started two months ago and now all eyes are on the spring of 2023 during Easter when the official launch date has been scheduled.

The restaurant will be opening on the port promenade and will be serving cocktails as well as international food.

Now with the opening of the new culinary spots, including the restaurant by Banderas, along with another by Trocadero, this area will be completely transformed into one of the best places to go out in Costa del Sol.

