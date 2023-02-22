By Imran Khan • 22 February 2023 • 14:20

UPDATE: British ex-pats share photos from European supermarkets in response to empty shelves in the UK Photo by BearFotos Shutterstock.com

UPDATE February 22 (2.20 pm) – Expats living in different parts of Europe share photos of their supermarkets full of vegetables after UK supermarkets reported shortages of some vegetables and fruits

British ex-pats living in parts of Europe have shared pictures after the news of shortage and limitations on the purchase of some fruits and vegetables was reported in the UK.

Several posts circulated across social media, with Britons living in Spain, France, Denmark, and other parts sharing photos of their local supermarkets filled with stocks of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.

Many have also stated that the empty shelves in the UK are due to Brexit.

Marcus Murray on Facebook said, “Just to let my British friends know, there are no shortages of veg in Spain. went to Mercadona today and took a photo of Tomatoes. Don’t believe the British Media blaming lack of Tomatoes on Spanish weather”

“Skiers over here have been complaining about the lack of snow and mild weather, which has ruined their skiing trips”

“It seems Spain has been used as a scapegoat for Brexit”

Twitter user @vanmaneuro said “Please,for the love of little red #Tomatoes stop lying to the public about bad weather in Spain being the reason you don’t have toms in UK Almost rolling out the supermarket doors we have that many of them”.

Dear @itvnews @BBCNews @SkyNews @GMB @BBCBreakfast

Please,for the love of little red #Tomatoes stop lying to the public about bad weather in Spain being the reason you don't have toms in UK

Almost rolling out the supermarket doors we have that many of them#TomatoShortages pic.twitter.com/qjoHQHAZmh — Paul 🏳️‍🌈🌹✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@PIMC66) February 21, 2023

Steve Sawford from Denmark said “The only restriction in my local (Danish) supermarket, is how much you can fit in your basket. “restricted to 6 cartons of their special offer of 400g of lurpack for £1.25 equivalent”.

Meanwhile Simply Red´s singer Mick Hucknall has also taken to twitter and is urging his EUropean friends to share more photos of supermarkets. He said, “For the sake of balanced fairness can some of our mainland European friends pls post photos of their supermarket food shortages? Tx in advance”.

For the sake of balanced fairness can some of our mainland European friends pls post photos of their supermarket food shortages? Tx in advance. #BrexitBenefits — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) February 21, 2023

He then posted two several different posts including one from France which shows a local super market full of vegetables, and another from Italy which said, “Hello, from Formia, Italy. Sincerely Hope to have UK back in EU ASAP”.

Let’s start the ball rolling- pic.twitter.com/BtTtgtmOA3 — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) February 21, 2023

Hello, from Formia, Italy.

Sincerely Hope to have UK back in EU ASAP. pic.twitter.com/jDVjHDcOEz — slax (@slax20577086) February 22, 2023

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Original February 21 (5.05 pm) – British supermarket chain Asda imposes a limit on the purchase of items such as tomatoes, peppers, and salad bags to just three per customer

Shortage in the supply of some fruits and vegetables has resulted in limits on purchases, imposed by the British supermarket Asda.

Customers will be only able to buy a maximum of three pieces when they go to purchase tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries, from the supermarket chain.

“Like other supermarkets, we are experiencing sourcing challenges on some products that are grown in southern Spain and north Africa”, said a spokesperson from Adsa, as cited by Sky News.

The spokesperson added, “We have introduced a temporary limit of three of each product on a very small number of fruit and vegetable lines, so customers can pick up the products they are looking for.”

According to the BBC, this is due to supply shortages that have been a result of extreme weather in Spain and north Africa and have affected the harvest, after the areas faced flooding, snowfall, and hail.

The supply of vegetables including tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers has been several affected after unusually cold temperatures in Spain, and supplies from Morocco were reduced after the country suffered floods and storms.

Meanwhile, supplies from farms in the UK and the Netherlands have also reduced after cultivation in greenhouses has been cut back in the winters, due to the rising energy prices.

As per Nigel Jenney, chief executive of the Fresh Produce Consortium, the high cost of fuel and energy, as well as inflated packaging and distribution prices have had a huge impact on producers.

___________________________________________________________

