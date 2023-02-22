By Anna Ellis • 22 February 2023 • 13:33
Benalmadena tackles the restoration and improvement of the walled gardens. Image: Benalmadena City Council.
“This includes repopulating the green spaces without attention to the original design. With the appearance of some invasive species over the years this has led to the gradual loss of the spirit and aesthetics with which Cesar Manrique, the architect, conceived this environment.”
“Now we are going to restore and improve the current state of the Jardines del Muro, to recover its original appearance, setting in motion a project that we have just awarded, with an investment of €450,000.”
The mayor added: “The works include the cleaning up of the surroundings, more than 350 different actions with bushes and trees for its revitalisation, elimination of invasive species, and repair of gazebos and the network of paths.”
“We will also install 22 new lampposts, and we will renovate and reactivate the waterfalls, with new lighting.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
