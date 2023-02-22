Benalmadena to host an exhibition of miniature scenes from the Passion of Christ.

BREAKING NEWS: US embassy in London under lockdown as staff asked to stay away from windows Close
By Anna Ellis • 22 February 2023 • 14:01

Easter is almost upon us and the town of Benalmadena wanted to welcome it in a very special way.

The courtyard of the Town Hall will host an exhibition of miniature scenes from the Passion of Christ until April 7. The exhibition can be visited from Monday to Friday, from 8.00.AM until 2:00.PM.

The Councillor for Festivities, Pilar Ramirez, confirmed: “Easter Week will soon begin, and this year the Festivities Department wanted to welcome it in a very special way: The exhibition The Passion of Christ by Enrique Marquez Serrano was inaugurated on Ash Wednesday, February 22.”

Enrique confirmed: “The exhibition consists of 17 different scenes, dioramas with which I have tried to capture in all their beauty, but without skimping on realism or crudeness in the hardest moments of the Passion of Christ, after a profound work of documentation.”

The artist added: “I think it is going to be an exhibition that is going to attract a lot of attention because no similar one has been organised in the province of Malaga.”

Anna Ellis

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

