Benalmadena’s Local Police Traffic Unit carried out 721 actions during 2022

The councillor said: “Controlling the speed of vehicles is of great importance to improving our road network.”

“In total, the Traffic and Attestations Unit of the Local Police carried out 721 actions during 2022,” the councillor confirmed. “From which we should separate the attestations of the proceedings for prevention, essential for the resolution of conflicts related to traffic. In this sense, the reports amounted to 152, and the proceedings 569.”

“Of these, 140 involved injuries to people, of which we regret that one involved the death of a person. There has been a drastic decrease in the number of fatalities compared to previous years, a result of the efforts we make in terms of prevention from the Local Police.”

The councillor added: “In 2022 there was material damage in 365 accidents, a figure that is higher than the number of personal injuries, which shows that vehicles are increasingly better prepared to safeguard the physical integrity of passengers.”