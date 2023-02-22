Big Eyes Coin pre-sale explodes as Shiba Inu and Baby Doge see an immense increase

By EWN • 22 February 2023 • 11:00

The meme coin market is starting to show some strength, unlike the past months, which have been bearish. With Bitcoin price up an exciting notch and meme coins rising considerably, it’s a fantastic start to the new month for many investors. Babydoge coin, the Dogecoin spinoff, has soared about 150% in the past week, and Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin, is up to 30% gain, mirroring Babydoge’s massive increase.

The sentiment for meme coins is taking a positive turn, and this change is also reflected in new projects looking to debut in the market. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin project looking to launch on the Ethereum blockchain, has been highly promising on presale, raising over $1 million from week one presale. The new project has gone from $1 million to over $30 million in months, and investors are convinced that Big Eyes Coin is primed for success.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge): Newest Iteration Of Dogecoin

Baby Doge Coin is a meme coin and an iteration of Dogecoin. It is a meme coin project that seeks to be a value-driven, relevant, and decentralized meme project. Like Dogecoin, it is a meme coin created to be a light-hearted alternative for most cryptocurrencies and a source of memes, jokes, fun, and entertainment in the crypto community. However, Babydoge aims to do much more than this through its utilities. Babydoge seeks to propel the global adoption of cryptocurrencies and meme coins and make them a more relevant asset class in the landscape.

Additionally, the project aims to integrate concepts only seen with DeFi projects making it an alternative for fun and functions. It intends to introduce reward systems, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and a payment option for crypto users. Babydoge is built on the BSC chain. Hence it benefits immensely from the network’s scalability, providing swift transactions for users at the most affordable prices.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Impressive Meme Ecosystem

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a popular meme coin project regarded as the second-largest in the crypto landscape. It is a meme coin project created to go beyond the typical uses of meme coins in creating more utilities. It is an ERC-20 token that had a smooth ride right from its launch. And it progressed to offer more than most meme coins at the time could.

Shiba Inu, an inspiration for the popular Dogecoin project, surpassed expectations when it outdid Dogecoin in 2021. Although this feat was momentary, it earned the meme coin its spot as the second largest in the meta. Shiba Inu has had a considerable price increase, up to about 30% in the past weeks. If you’re still looking to join the network, now could be the best time to do so.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A Cat Amongst… The Dogs?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin project looking to surpass Dogecoin and the first project to raise as much as $29.5 million in presale volume in the past months. It is an ERC-20 token looking to maximize the potential of the Ethereum blockchain. It is a meme coin project with the prospect of being the next big thing in the meme coin meta.

Big Eyes Coin is an innovative addition to the meme coin market, which is evident enough in how much the project has to offer its community and how unique it is compared to other meme coins. It plans to release NFTs in its next step during its roadmap, as well as airdrops and bonus crates to its loyal community members. Big Eyes Coin looks to be the potential 100x project of 2023, and you should not let the presale opportunity pass you by.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido