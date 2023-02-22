Big Eyes Coin rivals Solana and Shiba Inu as its market launch looms closer, following lucrative Loot Box Release

By EWN • 22 February 2023 • 11:15

Presale cryptocurrency Big Eyes Coin (BIG) continues to wow community members with awesome prizes in their newly created loot boxes. Set to be released on Feb. 21, these randomized reward boxes come in three forms: Cute Box, Kitty Vault, and Super Saiyan Box. Meanwhile, Dogecoin prices are up 5.45% in the last seven days, and Shiba Inu confirms the release of the Shibarium beta version. Read to find out more.

Shibarium Coming Soon: Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the native token of the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, which offers an interconnected network of digital assets and decentraliaed finance solutions for its community. However, the release of the long-awaited layer-2 blockchain protocol for the SHIB network has been confirmed by the pseudonymous Kusama.

The goal is to create a unique and viable platform for the common ecosystem by taking on a fair amount of SHIB transactions, improving transaction speeds, as well as providing the foundation for a Shiba Inu Metaverse and various Web3 games. Kusama’s call out to the ShibArmy in a recent blog post asks followers of all world religions to join in and witness the evolution of Shiba Inu (SHIB), which proclaims to represent a collection of world values that are both compatible with WEB3 and older religions- bridging the gap between the old and new. The platform has been in its development stage for quite some time but is expected to be released very soon.

Steady Solana Going Strong

Solana (SOL) is an open-source project that also aims to offer solutions for decentralised finance (DeFi) and make it easier to create decentralised applications (dApps). It attempts to make DeFi more widely available and depends on the permissionless nature of blockchain technology to supply these solutions. This seems to be doing well, as the token price has seen a price surge of 12.62%, according to CoinMarketCap. Naturally, positive investor sentiment followed, especially with the news that Helium network is planning to move over to Solana by the end of March. This integration will help onboard at least one million hotspots globally across the LoRa and 5G networks, which will be incredibly beneficial for Solana and the release of its Saga phones.

What’s New Pussycat? Loot Box Galore!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the most profitable projects on the market right now after raising $30 Million in its presale. The blossoming meme token aims to highlight the value of community by making 90% of its tokens available to its community at launch and giving back to the planet by allocating 5% of its token supply to charitable organisations dedicated to ocean conservation.

The beginnings of a more diverse cryptocurrency community may be seen in its ambitions to build an online environment where new and existing members of the community can collaborate, share information, and move capital into decentralised finance (DeFi). Solidity Finance has completed a detailed audit of the coin’s contract, ensuring the financial stability of the up-and-coming meme token. However, the project could see an upsurge in popularity with its release of exciting randomised loot boxes, which contain a myriad of prizes.

Users can choose from three options: Cute Box, which costs $100 to open, Kitty Vault, which costs $500 to open, and Super Saiyan Box, which costs $1000 to open. The Cute Box prizes include: $100, $120, $300, $800, and $5000 worth of $BIG. The Kitty Vault prizes include: $500, $600, $1.5k, $4K, and $25K worth of $BIG. The Super Saiyan Box includes prizes of: $1K, $1.2K, $3K, $8K, and an incredible $100K worth of $BIG.

There won’t be any losers here, as users can always win an amount equal to or greater than what they paid for. Users can do a test spin as a trial to see if they want to try it out. However, loot box drops are limited but will certainly yield rewards for those who want to take a chance.

As Big Eyes Coin (BIG) continues to make bold moves and garner more loyal followers- the future for this token looks as bright and shiny as the eyes of its cat mascot.

To find out more about this purr-fect project, check out the links below:

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido