By Imran Khan • 22 February 2023 • 12:25

BREAKING NEWS: US embassy in London under lockdown as staff asked to stay away from windows

US embassy under lockdown in London as staff has been asked to move away from the windows

The US embassy in London has been put under lockdown, according to recent reports from Mail Online on Wednesday, February 22,

Local reports suggest that the staff inside has also been asked to move away from the windows.

Photos circulating on social media show people inside the building crouching on the floor, while the police have also been spotted on the scene.

As per Mail Online, it is still not clear as to what has caused the security threat, but social media users have stated that lots have armed police officials have been reportedly shouting.

An eyewitness residing close to the embassy has also said that armed police along with sniffer dogs were seen patrolling the neighborhood.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram