BREAKING: Shamima Begum loses British citizenship challenge

By Sarah Newton-John • 22 February 2023 • 11:49

22 February 2023, London: Mr Justice Jay told a semi-secret court today that Shamima Begum’s appeal to retain British citizenship has been fully dismissed.

Shamima Begum, 23, remains barred from entry to the United Kingdom and is currently in a northern Syrian camp. She was 15 years old in 2015 when she joined the Islamic State (IS) group with two other east London schoolgirls.

Her British citizenship was revoked on national security grounds in 2019 after she was found in a Syrian refugee camp at nine months of pregnancy. Ms Begum challenged the Home Office over the decision at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC).

At the five-day hearing last November her lawyers claimed she was “recruited, transported, transferred, harboured and received in Syria for the purposes of ‘sexual exploitation’ and ‘marriage’ to an adult male”.

Sir James Eadie KC, for the Home Office said there was “no ‘credible suspicion’ that she was a victim of trafficking or was at real and immediate risk of being trafficked prior to her travel from the UK”.

Her activity in Syria and her likely online radicalization were considered by the then-home secretary Mr Sajid Javid when making the decision to remove her citizenship. Bangladeshi authorities, a nation where she has citizenship by descent, stated that would not allow her in their country. Her lawyers argued she was “de facto stateless.”

Barristers for the Home Office defended the Government’s decision, saying Ms Begum expressed no remorse when she initially emerged from IS-controlled territory. The brainwashing in the radicalization process can still make individuals a threat to national security.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.