BREAKING: Spanish language teacher stabbed to death by student in France

By Sarah Newton-John • 22 February 2023 • 13:33

22 February 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz: A Spanish language teacher, 50, teaching at a private school in France has been stabbed to death.

A female Spanish language teacher has been stabbed to death by a student in France, according to local reports.

A 16-year-old student, who reportedly committed the crime, was restrained before police arrived on the scene at Roman Catholic Thomas Aquinas, a private school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz on the southwestern coast of France.

According to the UK’s Mirror, an investigating source said that the teacher “was stabbed through the chest,” and went into cardiac arrest before emergency services arrived.

The classroom where the Spanish language lesson was being taught was reportedly packed.

At around 10 am, the pupil lunged from his seat with a knife. He had been hiding the 10cm weapon between sheets of paper and hid in a nearby room after the stabbing.

The boy, as yet unnamed, has a history of mental health issues and was found incoherent in speech, claiming he was “possessed by the devil,” the source said.

French Minister of Education Pap Ndiaye is en route to the school. Government spokesman Olivier Veran said he, ”can hardly imagine the trauma this can represent.”

