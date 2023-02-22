By Matthew Roscoe • 22 February 2023 • 15:18

Clare Balding returning to host major Channel 4 show next month. Image: Philip Brookes/Shutterstock.com

BRITISH TV host Clare Balding is returning as the presenter of a major Channel 4 show next month, which she admits is a ‘massive highlight of her year’.

Clare Balding, 52, will return to host Crufts, “the world’s most famous dog show”, which will air on Channel 4 and More4 in March.

Crufts returns to television screens with more than 16 hours of coverage on Channel 4 and More4, the TV company announced.

“Clare Balding will return this year with presenters Sophie Morgan, who made her Crufts debut in 2022, and Radzi Chinyanganya,” Channel 4 said on Wednesday, February 22.

“Also returning is veterinary professional Dr Paul Manktelow, and famed dog trainer Ashleigh Butler who will also be competing in the show.”

It added: “Pet nutritionist and assistance dog advocate Chloé Fuller, who taught her dog Ted more than 100 commands to help her around the house and dog behaviourist Chirag Patel will be featured in the coverage as well, along with two special guests.”

As noted, Crufts will run this year from March 9 to 12 and viewers will be able to follow the event across Channel 4 platforms, including on-demand on All 4.

“Some 20,000 dogs will be at the NEC Birmingham as Crufts marks its 133rd year,” the announcement read.

“This year’s coverage is set to include classic favourites such as live Flyball, Agility, Heelwork to Music, The Kennel Club Hero Dog award and of course, the infamous Best in Show title for which 222 different breeds can compete.”

Speaking about hosting the event, Clare Balding CBE, said: “Crufts is always a massive highlight of my year.

“There’s really nothing like it, the sights and sounds of the place, the agility, heelwork to music, flyball and judging every day, the people and of course the dogs!

She added: “For a dog lover, there’s nothing like it and as a viewer, there’s nowhere better to find expert tips, advice, and guidance on how best to look after your own dog, and basically just indulge your passion for all things canine.”

