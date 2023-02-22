By Imran Khan • 22 February 2023 • 10:56

Drivers in the UK warned to renew licences or risk fines worth £1,000 or seizure of vehicle. Photo by Yau Ming Low Shutterstock.com

DVLA in the UK has urged drivers to renew their driving licences or risk facing hefty fines

Drivers in the UK could face a fine of up to £1,000 if they don’t renew their licences every 10 years.

This warning has been issued by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in a recent tweet that said expired licences could also result in seizures of vehicles.

The DVLA has said that the drivers who passed their tests before 2014 should renew their licences immediately as the process is “quick and easy”.

The agency stated that if the driver’s licence is expired, then even the vehicle insurance will not be valid, and the person could hence be breaking the law.

In a tweet, the DVLA wrote “’You must renew your driving licence every 10 years. Renew online today – it’s easy, quick and secure at: http://gov.uk/renewdrivinglicence”.

It added, “Your licence should arrive within a week if you apply online.”

Latest figures by the agency suggest that 926,000 people in the Uk require to renew their licences, which accounts for two percent of all UK drivers.

The people required to renew are the ones who have photocard driving licences, introduced in 1998, and only have validity for 10 years.

Before 1998, paper licences were issued, which were supposed to remain valid until the driver turned 70, but were later removed in 2015.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram