Driving licence update issued by British Embassy in Spain

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 February 2023 • 20:38

Driver´s licence - Image Yau Ming Low / Shutterstock.com

The British Embassy in Spain has issued an update on the exchange of driver´s licences.

The update issued on Wednesday, February 22 came from Ambassador Hugh Elliott.

He said that he had expressed the urgency of the situation, which the Spanish authorities acknowledged saying that the situation will be finalised in the next few weeks.

An update on Driving Licences below. I understand the frustrations of those affected and I, and my team, are doing all we can working with Spain to get you back on the roads as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/r0cJBfUg2g — Hugh Elliott (@HughElliottUK) February 22, 2023

The Ambassador also used the opportunity to explain the difference between the agreement with Spain and the UK and that of the agreement with New Zealand, which he said was substantially different and which had followed a different process.

He also used his driver´s licence update to once again say he understood the frustration and that they will continue to put pressure on the Spanish authorities to push through the legislation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.