By Anna Ellis • 22 February 2023 • 13:16
€1.9m investment for various improvements to the port in Estepona. Image: Philip Lange / Shutterstock.com.
To this amount, must be added the €592,000 that was earmarked for the dredging of the Port of Estepona, which was completed last December.
The Mayor of the city, Jose Maria Garcia Urbano, confirmed that work will also begin on the second phase of the reforestation of Sierra Bermeja with the planting of 10,000 Spanish firs. The firs have been produced in the Junta de Andalucía’s network of nurseries and will cover an area of up to 85 hectares distributed over five public forests.
The mayor also assured that the city of Malaga “will be at the forefront of sustainable cities” thanks to these works because they are a pioneering initiative that “is committed to the quality of life, to the well-being of citizens, to the environment and to open spaces for pedestrians”.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
