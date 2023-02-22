Elderly gent commits suicide after being scammed out of his life savings

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 February 2023 • 20:21

Card fraud - Image ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Eight people have been arrested in Malaga after they scammed an elderly gent out of his life savings.

The elderly gent, who was defrauded of more than €58,000, committed suicide after finding out that he had been left with less than €100.

According to the Police as reported by El Confidencial on Wednesday, February 22, the man reported that he could not find his bank card expressing concern that he may have been the victim of a scam.

He then went to the bank to try and withdraw his pension only to be told that his account now contained less than €100. Emotionally desperate the man committed suicide day’s later leading police to draw the conclusion that his death was connected to the fraud.

The man was said to be concerned that he would not be able to pay for basic services and that he had been left in a very precarious financial position.

Working with local businesses, the police traced the individuals involved. They had spent the money in local businesses some of which collaborated with them. All told 10 people are said to have been involved in the fraud which involved cash withdrawals and expenditure in nightclubs and other local businesses.

Following months of investigation the police arrested three for the theft of the card and for fraud, a further four who colluded with the three to allow the usage of the card in their stores. A further individual was detained for helping to distribute the profits arising from the fraud.

The individuals, who will shortly appear in court, have yet to share how they came to be in possession of the card which they used to scam the elderly gent out of his life savings.

