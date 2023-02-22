Experts predict that closing the gender wage gap will take 40 years

By Linda Hall • 22 February 2023 • 13:31

WAGE GAP: Will take women 40 years to catch up with men Photo credit: Pixabay/Rodrigo Salomon HC

SPAIN’S gender pay gap grew to 25.5 per cent in 2021 according to Gestha, which represents tax authority Hacienda’s employees.

The union’s Brecha salarial y techo de cristal (Salary Gap and the Glass Ceiling) found that on average men took home €4,713 more than women in 2021, an increase of €120 on the preceding year.

Gestha noted that the difference in earnings was accentuated in 2021 owing to a reduction in the number of furloughed workers during the pandemic.

It would take 40 years to close the gulf entirely, the union predicted.

The report pointed out that Spain’s minimum wage increases between 2019 and 2021 had “significantly” reduced the wage gap and foresaw that the increases in 2022 and 2023 would produce a “notable reduction.”

The salary differences were especially substantial in Madrid, Gestha said, where women earned €7,511 less each year, compared to €1,956 in the Canary Islands.

The survey also discovered that women actually earned between €226 and €153 more than men on lower-paid salaries of €20,055 and €33,425 a year but received €40,381 less once these rose beyond €133,700.

Age played an important part, the Gestha experts found, with a difference of between €682 and €1,339 for the under 25s which rose to €6,537 from the age of 56 onwards, reaching €10,763 for women who were 65 or over.

“This is a clear reflection on the amount of time that women devote to their families to the detriment of their professional development”, Gestha said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram