Fundraising fashion fair in Marbella to raise funds for local Ukrainian refugees

By Betty Henderson • 22 February 2023 • 12:38

A charity fashion market will raise funds for Ukrainian people suffering from the Russian invasion through a local Marbella charity. Photo credit: Humanitarian Mission "Obereg" (via Facebook)

A FASHION market is set to raise funds for relief for the war in Ukraine and refugees this weekend in Marbella. The Charity Fashion Market will be held from 12pm to 5pm on Monday, February 27 in a beachfront destination in one of the most exclusive parts of the city.

Fashion lovers are invited to bring any unwanted, good quality fashion items that can be sold on at the fair, and hunt for bargains at a variety of second-hand stalls at the market which will be held in the D.O.Mar venue in Marbella. As well as clothing, there will also be a variety of accessories, jewellery and shoes available at affordable prices at the market.

Guests who want to support the cause without buying new clothes can enjoy a coffee or beer in the venue’s delightful seafront location.

The money raised through the initiative will go towards organisers’ Humanitarian Mission “Obereg” vital work supporting Ukrainian refugees on the Costa del Sol. The group is an NGO made up of international volunteers opposed to the war in Ukraine and determined to support those arriving in the region in search of refuge.