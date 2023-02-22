By Sarah Newton-John • 22 February 2023 • 15:02

Heartbreak as volleyball player dies suddenly while playing on village court. Image: zieusin/Shutterstock.com

22 February 2023, Cambodia: A 41-year-old man, who was playing volleyball in the heat of the day, suddenly collapsed and died while drinking water.

The volleyball player who dies suddenly was later identified as Nai Sophorn from Sen Monoram City, Mondulkiri (Cambodia).

Nai was playing on the village volleyball court in Kandal Village, Sangkat Spean Meanchey, which is in the same part of Cambodia as his home.

According to reports, temperatures, where the tragedy took place, reached around 29 degrees.

It is not yet known if the man suffered from any existing conditions, and the specific cause of his death remains undetermined.

Experts warn that exercising in hot weather accelerates fluid loss and if symptoms like hot body temperature, confusion, nausea and vomiting, dizziness and rapid pulse are left untreated this can lead to a life-threatening complication, heatstroke.

Volleyball is a national sport in Cambodia with international games held mid-year. Currently, the country is in the dry season, which has hot weather all year round.

Nai’s body was handed over to his family by the authorities for funeral arrangements, according to Nokorwat News Daily.

