High Ranking Meme Coins that can grow your Cryptocurrency Portfolio in the current market – Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Dogetti

By EWN • 22 February 2023 • 12:15

For some time now, meme coins have come under increased scrutiny within the cryptocurrency industry for several reasons, including a lack of use cases or real-life applications. Due to this, many members of the cryptocurrency industry refuse to take the crypto category seriously. However, meme coins are proving their worth in an industry that is laden with serious competition. New generation meme coins, such as Dogetti (DETI), are challenging the status quo and redefining the meme coin space by introducing viable use cases for the crypto category that could see it soar into relevance.

With the bear market in full swing, meme coins are emerging as ideal options for long-term cryptocurrency investing that crypto investors ought to take advantage of. This is largely down to their massive utility, as they are the type of cryptos that can increase in value tremendously overnight. With the recent crypto pump, meme coins could provide much value for crypto investors and yield massive returns in the long run. This piece highlights three promising meme coins that every crypto investor, both seasoned pros and newbies, ought to consider in the current climate. Here’s all you need to know about Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Dogetti (DETI).

Dogecoin (DOGE): The OG Meme Coin is here to stay

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the original meme coin and a leading pioneer of the meme coin movement. The token is easily recognizable from its logo, a Shiba Inu dog meme popular on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. Like most meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on a popular Internet meme and was initially created to poke fun at the cryptocurrency industry. The token has since gone on to dominate the crypto market and is one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

Within the cryptocurrency industry, Dogecoin (DOGE) is notable for impressive speeds for transaction processing and confirmation. It is reportedly faster than industry leaders like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and is ideal for day-to-day transactions. Dogecoin (DOGE) stock is listed on top crypto platforms within the cryptocurrency industry, such as Binance, Coinbase, and Huobi Global.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Laying the groundwork for next generation Meme Coin

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second-largest meme coin by market cap, second only to Dogecoin (DOGE). The token is notable within the cryptocurrency industry for its role in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, an initiative centered around promoting decentralized community building within the industry. Its success has inspired several copycats, including Bitshiba, SHIBAVAX, and Captain Shibarrow.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) provides utility for the Shiba Inu ecosystem and facilitates several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction, and payment fees. The token is listed on several top crypto platforms within the cryptocurrency industry, such as Binance, Coinbase, and Huobi Global.

Dogetti (DETI): Don’t Forgetta ‘Bout It – This Meme Coin is here to Stay

Dogetti (DETI) is an upcoming meme coin sparking excitement within the cryptocurrency industry. The token is a next-generation meme coin that is centered around community and is part of an initiative that will offer, amongst other features, an NFT space and an exchange platform. The DETI token will incentivise the ecosystem and facilitate crypto operations, such as transactions, payment fees, user interaction, and network governance.

Dogetti (DETI) is fast approaching its presale and could be a valuable portfolio addition in the current climate. For more information on the token, watch this space. It is also gearing to work through its presale stages and will offer great rewards to early investors, including a limited 25% token bonus, using code WISEGUY25!

Join the Family with Dogetti (DETI)

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido