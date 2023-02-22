By Imran Khan • 22 February 2023 • 13:07

How to enter Low Emission Zones in Spain without the DGT ECO sticker. Photo by Bodiaphvideo Shutterstock.com

DGT says aside from cars with ECO stickers there is another category that can access Low Emission Zones and not be fined

Spain passed a law in January 2023 that made it mandatory for localities with more than 50,000 inhabitants to have new Low Emission Zones.

However, the vast majority have not done so, but are expected to implement this regulation by the end of this year.

Faced with this situation, many drivers live with uncertainty as they are unaware in many parts about which areas will be restricted to the most polluting vehicles.

This is forcing many people to think about changing their cars in order to buy a new one.

However, the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has drawn up a new regulation in which historic vehicles will also be allowed to enter, as per El Correo.

This includes those vehicles that are at least 30 years old since their manufacture or registration.

These vehicles will be able to access the Low Emission Zones (LEZ) without having the environmental sticker.

As per the DGT, in order to park and drive through a LEZ, historic vehicles must be over 50 years old.

Although this permit is granted to those who make “occasional use and not as a means of daily transport” of their historic vehicles.

The cars listed as historic vehicles have other advantages as well.

These include exemption from the Mechanical Traction Tax – depending on the city council-, economic insurance, as well as its revaluation.

According to the statistics by the Directorate General of Traffic in Spain, there are over 47,000 historic vehicles.

___________________________________________________________

