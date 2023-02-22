Inditex president Marta Ortega demonstrates that she is Zara’s ‘secret weapon’

By Linda Hall • 22 February 2023 • 15:39
GLOBAL BRAND: Zara store in Sydney (Australia)
Photo credit: Flick/Paolo Rose
She is the 39-year-old daughter of Amancio Ortega, Spain’s richest man and one of the richest in the world, who founded the Inditex empire based on the Zara clothing chain.
Kantar BrandZ, which ranks world brands, placed Inditex at the head of Spain’s top brands in 2022 for the fifth consecutive year, ahead of Movistar, Iberdrola or Santander.
Ortega succeeded Pablo Isla, who twice received Harvard Business Review’s Best-performing CEO award. He was Inditex’s executive president between 2012 and 2022 and CEO between 2011 and 2021 and when the company announced in November 2021 that Ortega would take over as executive president in April 2022, share prices fell.
Nevertheless, last year’s results have been hailed as “spectacular.” With net profits of €3.1 billion in 2022 and a 19 per cent increase in sales, Amancio Ortega’s daughter demonstrated the wisdom of a meticulous strategy which began in 2011.
After finishing a degree in Business Studies in London, she began working at the age of 23 in Zara’s Chelsea branch, before moving to Bershka and eventually to the Inditex head office in Arteixo (La Coruña).
There was never any doubt that Ortega, described by the Wall Street Journal as “Zara’s secret weapon”, would take over from her father.
“She has lived the business from the inside, alongside Amancio,” journalist Jesus Salgado Alvarez said recently. “He saw that they shared the same interests. She was the one, and insiders never questioned her appointment.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.