Juana Roig discusses the pros and cons of being her father’s daughter

By Linda Hall • 22 February 2023 • 23:30

JUANA ROIG: In charge of Mercadona Online Photo credit: Juana Roig, Mercadona

JUANA ROIG, the 32-year-old daughter of Mercadona’s owner Juan Roig, heads the supermarket chain’s online presence.

Responsible for leading the company’s digital transformation for the last five years, she was recently asked if she had ever considered taking over from her father.

Speaking during a podcast for the Barcelona Itnig startups hub, Roig immediately answered that she had not. She then said she hoped that particular moment would be a long time in arriving.

She added that it made sense for an executive to be a family member before declaring, “Shares are inherited, not the post. We’d see who was best-prepared when the time came but we’re not there yet” in an oblique reference to her father’s pronouncement that legacies can be bequeathed but not management or jobs.

Juana Roig also dismissed the possibility of floating Mercadona on the stock exchange or ever selling the chain.

“Right now, it wouldn’t be sold for anything in the world, it’s like my father’s fifth daughter,” she declared.

She also admitted that being who her parent’s daughter probably her career’s most relevant achievement, adding that it had not been exactly easy. “Being the boss’s daughter is hard, as it has its good side and its bad side. You wear a label, you know that and you accept it. Nobody sees the real you,” she said.

“And above all, I know that everything I’ve done at Mercadona Online I’ve done mainly because I have this surname.”

