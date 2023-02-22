Over 7,000 people evacuated in Madagascar as more than 130km/h winds recorded after cyclone Freddy

By Imran Khan • 22 February 2023 • 10:00

Over 7,000 people evacuated in Madagascar as more than 130km/h winds recorded after tropical cyclone Freddy Image Screenshot @Zoomearth Twitter

Tropical cyclone Freddy batters Madagascar´s eastern coast as heavy rainfall and high-velocity winds trigger a storm surge

Authorities in Madagascar have evacuated over 7,000 people living in coastal areas as tropical cyclone Freddy made landfall, bringing heavy rains and strong winds.

One person has already been reported killed, just a few weeks after another cyclone killed 33 people in the region and destroyed houses, leaving thousands homeless.

Officials as per the BBC said that the government has shut down schools and ordered the suspension of all traffic in the areas.

The cyclone first made landfall in Mauritius and then weakened slightly after it reached Madagascar.

The country´s meteorological service has issued a warning for more torrential rains as wind gusts in the region were recorded exceeding 130km/h (81mph).

“The sea remains very rough… and a significant risk of coastal flooding will continue overnight,” said a statement by Met officials.

The person killed has been identified by the authorities as a 27-year-old local who drowned near the port of Mahano.

Meanwhile, the International Federation of Red Cross has issued a warning that waves could reach to over 8m (26ft), as the storm batters the country.

A recent post by Twitter account @zoom_earth shows how the storm will pass through the country, after it made landfall, predicting winds of upto 185 km/h (115 mph).

Tropical Cyclone #Freddy makes landfall over the eastern coast of #Madagascar near Mananjary with estimated winds of 185 km/h (115 mph), the equivalent of a category 3 hurricane. pic.twitter.com/XB7xcghfZw — Zoom Earth (@zoom_earth) February 21, 2023

