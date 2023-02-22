Russia qualifies Nord Stream pipeline explosions as an act of international terrorism

The Russian diplomat also pointed out the importance of bringing to justice the perpetrators of the Nord Stream explosions in order to prevent the onset of an era of: “chaos and unthinkable damage to all mankind”.

“The chance that it will come is extremely high if those responsible for undermining the Nord Stream are not found and do not suffer the appropriate punishment”, he continued, as reported by tass.ru.

“When the countries that were behind this compensate the affected states for the damage incurred, as is provided for by international law, and the elementary principles of justice, then and only then will we have a chance to avoid this chaos”, he stressed.

On September 27 last year, Nord Stream AG reported ‘unprecedented destruction’ that occurred the day before ‘on three strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines’.

Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on September 26 along the pipeline routes. The Russian Federation initiated a case to investigate an act of international terrorism after the damage to the gas pipelines.